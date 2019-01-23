Park City gives Old Town dwellers passes to drive home during Sundance

Many Sundance Film Festival-goers flash a festival badge to get to an exclusive concert or presentation.

People who live in Old Town will flash a City Hall-provided access pass to get to their homes.

The municipal government this year again has distributed what are known as residential access passes, which allow someone to drive through checkpoints as they head home. Park City officials distributed the access passes to addresses where they will be required during Sundance.

The access passes may be required on residential streets south of 15th Street. The access passes instruct someone to display them at checkpoints. Officials declined to detail the locations and hours of the checkpoints, citing operational security.

The access passes do not double as parking passes, and residential-parking restrictions on Old Town streets remain intact during Sundance.

The access-pass system is in its third year as part of City Hall's overall plans for Sundance. The passes are designed to cut the amount of traffic in tightly packed Old Town during the festival. There have been complaints about festival traffic overrunning neighborhood streets in Old Town,

Recommended Stories For You

City Hall provided a statement about the access passes in response to a Park Record request. The statement says City Hall "has worked diligently for the last two years to help reduce traffic through residential areas in Old Town, specifically during large scale special events."

"The city has continued to address impacts during events with improved signage, increased enforcement and door to door residential outreach. As part of the mitigation plan, impacted residents are notified and receive access passes to get to their residence during these peak times," the statement says.

City Hall also encourages drivers not to cut through neighborhoods in an effort to avoid traffic.

Anyone with questions may contact Jenny Diersen, the special events and economic development program manager at City Hall, at jenny.diersen@parkcity.org.