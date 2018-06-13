Park City guitarist, playing ‘terribly,’ reported to police

The Park City Police Department regularly receives complaints about noisy people, parties or loud music in Old Town.

But a case in early June apparently struck a chord.

The Police Department on Tuesday, June 5 at 8:32 p.m., received a noise complaint from someone on Norfolk Avenue, an Old Town street where the residences are close to each other. The person who contacted the police was concerned about someone playing the electric guitar.

The guitar player was on a porch, the police were told. According to the person who contacted dispatchers, the guitarist "plays terribly." The police logs did not provide details about the music. The person who called the police also apparently told dispatchers he planned to get a boom box. It was not clear from the police logs whether the person wanted a boom box to attempt to drown out the sounds of the guitar player.

"This is going to become a war," the person told the police, according to the logs.

The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police regularly are called to addresses in Old Town to respond to noise reports, including loud music, but the case involving the guitarist is unusual. Noise issues are especially sensitive in Old Town since the residences are tightly packed and some streets are within earshot of the Main Street hubbub.

In another case involving a noise complaint last week, reported outside of Old Town, the police were told loud people were in a hot tub on Saddle View Way. The case was logged on Sunday, June 10 at 3:11 a.m., on Saddle View Way. It was also classified as suspected disturbing the peace.