Park City has drawn notable politicians like Clintons, Obama, Bush, Biden

Neither President Trump nor any of the Democrats seeking the party's White House nomination have indicated they plan to make a campaign stop in the Park City area, but the community has hosted a series of high-profile candidates or other political figures over the last decade-plus as they sought to tap the area's donors.

Summit County Republicans and the county's Democrats say there is a possibility there could be stops locally as the presidential contest continues, but none are planned thus far. Some of the memorable past campaign stops have included:

• Former President Bill Clinton in August of 2016 on behalf of the presidential candidacy of his wife, Hillary Clinton. He made an appearance at a private residence in the gated community of Glenwild. A minimum contribution of $1,000 was required, the Summit County Democratic Party said at the time.

• Former Sen. Hillary Clinton in August of 2015 as she prepared to successfully compete for the Democratic nomination in the White House campaign the next year. She appeared at a private residence in Glenwild. People at the event said her remarks to the crowd included a desire that the American technology sector remain strong, a call to fight climate change and supporting gay rights. Glenn Wright, the chair of the Summit County Democratic Party at the time, said afterward Clinton was eloquent and genuine.

• Vice President Joe Biden in July of 2012 as President Obama was readying for his fall re-election bid. The vice president appeared at a private residence in the Snyderville Basin, describing the stark difference between Obama and his Republican opponent, Mitt Romney, according to people at the event. Biden arrived in a motorcade that required roadblocks at S.R. 224 intersections, and the motorcade route drew supporters of Biden and the president as well as demonstrators in opposition to the Obama administration.

• President George W. Bush in May of 2008 to raise funds for other Republicans campaigning that year. It was one of the most memorable political events of Park City's modern era as the presidential helicopter landed on a field at the Park City School District campus followed by a motorcade to Deer Valley. Crowds gathered in numerous places along the motorcade route. Many cheered the motorcade while others held vulgar signs condemning the president or flashed obscene gestures as the vehicles drove by.

• Sen. Barack Obama in August of 2007 as he prepared for the Democratic primaries and caucuses during the 2008 election cycle. Obama scheduled the trip to Park City to attend a private fundraiser and held a hastily arranged public rally alongside the private event. The rally drew up to 1,000 people to a parking lot along S.R. 224 in the Snyderville Basin as he addressed the war in Iraq, climate change and other standard topics in his early stump speeches.

• Mitt Romney repeatedly during his unsuccessful bid in 2008 for the Republican White House nomination as well as his presidential campaign four years later. Romney at the time of his two campaigns already had longtime ties to the Park City area as a homeowner and as the leader of the organizing committee that put on the 2002 Winter Olympics. Romney hosted a gathering of top-tier Republican figures in the summer of 2012 as he prepared for the fall campaign season.