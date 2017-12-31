Park City helps lead state to record holiday booze sales

Utah State Liquor Stores broke another record during the six days of business before Christmas.

Friday Dec. 22, 2017 broke a record for the highest dollar sales and the most bottles sold in the history of the DABC. The record broken was set last year two days before Christmas.

Sales lagged behind last year earlier in the week, but when the snow came, sales picked up at the Park City stores and the Cottonwood Heights store. These stores see a lot of traffic from both in-state and out of state skiers.

The Cottonwood Heights store on Ft. Union Blvd near Highland Dr. was once again the sales leader in the six days before Christmas.

Most of the profits from sales at the 45 Utah State Liquor Stores statewide go into the State General Fund, helping keep taxes low for all Utahns. 10 percent of the profits go into the School Lunch Program and 1 percent go to the Department of Public Safety for enforcement of alcohol laws.

In fiscal year 2017, which runs from July 1st, 2016 to June 30th, 2017, sales from DABC stores placed $106,344,793 in the State General Fund and $23,152,093 was transferred to the School Lunch and Public Safety Programs.