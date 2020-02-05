Park City high-level staffer arrested on suspicion of domestic violence-related charges

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday arrested a high-level Marsac Building staffer on suspicion of domestic violence-related charges, the agency said, indicating an argument escalated to physical violence.

Alfred Knotts is the transportation manager for Park City, an important post that oversees much of the municipal government’s transit planning. He is 45 and lives in the Park City area, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child. As of Wednesday morning, he had not been formally charged.

The Sheriff’s Office said Knotts was arguing with his wife when she left the bedroom of her daughter. Knotts “grabbed (his wife) and threw her to the floor,” the Sheriff’s Office said. The couple’s son dialed 911 after hearing screaming and other noise, according to the agency.

The Sheriff’s Office arrived, found Knotts “hiding under a pine tree outside the house” and arrested him. He was booked into the Summit County Jail. The incident occurred in Summit Park.

A probable cause affidavit filed against Knotts in Summit County Justice Court claims the wife told Knotts she was calling the authorities when he threw her to the floor. The affidavit says Knotts told investigators there was an argument and “he only grabbed (her) by the arms to move her.”

The wife told the Sheriff’s Office she was uninjured “but the actions of Alfred Knotts placed her at risk of bodily injury.”

The incident occurred at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday and the arrest was made just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

Knotts did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.