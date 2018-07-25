Park City High School graduate to show his films at Park City Library

One of Gregory Foltynowicz's favorite parts about directing a film is showing it to people after it is completed. He loves to see the audience's reaction and hear their feedback.

On Sunday, he will get the chance to hear from cast and crew members and the public. He plans to screen three of the short films he wrote and directed during an event at the Jim Santy Auditorium at the Park City Library. The event is scheduled to take place from 2 to 4 p.m., including a question-and-answer session.

Foltynowicz, who graduated from Park City High School in 2017, plans to show "Pulse," a thriller following a man who buries bodies for a living, and "The Mourner," both of which he worked on while at the Colorado Film School this past school year. He is currently wrapping up the post-production work for "Lucille," a horror movie about a babysitter, which he filmed earlier this month.

"Lucille," he said, is his favorite film yet because he is improving with each film.

"I'm really excited about it because I have been progressing over this past year and I think my game stepped up even more," he said.

He said that he experimented with new techniques, such as lighting, as well as new equipment while filming "Lucille." Plus, he brought back old friends who were on the film crew for "The Courier," one of his other favorite shorts. That film won him an award from the All American High School Film Festival and boosted his confidence in the film world.

As Foltynowicz prepares to send his films to various film festivals — from Sundance Film Festival to South by Southwest — he is hopeful that he can do even better this time around.

"I'm just trying to get myself out there," he said.

He said that he enjoys working on thrillers because of "the build" of suspense throughout the film. Plus, sound design is more critical and fun in that style.

He plans to continue to create short films while seeking out opportunities to work on bigger sets so he can diversify his skills. He recently finished working as a production assistant for the show "Snatchers." One day, hopefully soon, he wants to direct a full-length feature film.

The films being shown are not kid-friendly and have mature content, Foltynowicz said. It is free and open to the public.