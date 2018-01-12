Park City High School principal announces he will not return
January 12, 2018
Bob O'Connor, principal of Park City High School, announced Friday that he will not be returning to his position in order to address health concerns.
O'Connor began taking a personal leave in November, after which the Park City School District announced Kathleen Einhorn, associate superintendent of teaching and learning, would serve as the interim principal.
In a released statement Friday, O'Connor said that he has been "going through a series of screenings and tests to diagnose my health-related symptoms." He said that doctors found evidence of a neuromuscular-degenerative disease and that he is taking time off to seek multiple care plans and treatments.
"Due to the nature of my health issues I will not be able to return as Principal of Park City High School," he said in the statement.
Ember Conley, superintendent, said in a press release from the district that O'Connor is a highly respected educator and administrator and that his service as a leader in the district will be irreplaceable.
She also said that Einhorn will continue to serve as principal for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year. The district plans to post the open position this month and begin searching for a new principal. It intends to announce a replacement in late March.
Recommended Stories For You
O'Connor began working at the high school in 2012. Prior to that, he served as assistant principal at the high school and a principal at Treasure Mountain Junior High.