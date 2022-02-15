Park City High School principal says campus has been targeted with hate speech ‘in the form of swastikas, racial slurs’

Park City High School.

Park Record file photo

Following multiple incidents at Park City High School, Principal Roger Arbabi is urging students and members of the community to report any hate speech they observe.

Arbabi makes the request in a letter dated Feb. 10 and emailed to the recipients. He does not give details of the incidents but says the hate speech has occurred over the past few weeks and appeared “in the form of swastikas and racial slurs at multiple locations.”

“As a community, we have zero tolerance for language or imagery that expresses hate towards a person or group based on religion, race, disability, sex or sexual orientation,” Arbabi says in the letter.

“We encourage all stakeholders to report any hate speech observed at school to an administrator or a trusted adult on our campus.”

In addition, anonymous tips can be reported through the SafeUT app, a crisis call and confidential tip line, according to the letter. SafeUT connects students to counselors who provide real-time intervention services through live chats. The help is free and confidential.

Arbabi says the administrative team, counselors and teachers will be providing opportunities for students to learn how to identify and stop hate speech.

“I would like to reiterate that language that espouses hatred has no place within our community,” the principal’s letter says.

Park City School District Superintendent Jill Gildea addressed the community in her own statement, saying any incident of racist language, hate speech or negative messaging is hurtful to all. The district is working to support students and staff members who have been affected by the incidents and is committed to everyone’s safety and well-being, she said.

“Any incident such as racist messaging is additional evidence of the pressing need in our schools, our community and our nation to find ways to talk constructively and respectfully about diversity, religion and race,” the statement said.

Gildea says many people have offered assistance and given input about the situation.

“I am encouraged by the efforts of our staff and students to lean into challenging conversations about race by creating a task force to further research, review and generate action plans that halt intolerant speech or behavior in its tracks; share how they are personally impacted by racism; and contribute to our work to provide schools that are safe, supportive, engaged, challenged and healthy — and where every student feels a sense of belonging,” she also says in the statement.