Park City High School raises parking fees to fund safety coordinator

For several years, Park City High School has charged students $50 to park their cars in the school's lot. This year, the school is doubling the cost.

Students will be required to pay $100 for a parking pass this year, said Caleb Fine, assistant principal of the high school. The increase is expected to be used to fund the part-time parking and safety coordinator position. Fine said that the school wants to increase the current coordinator's hours from 15 weekly to 20 or more hours a week. The school weighed different funding options before settling on a parking fee increase.

"As our student population has increased, as our parking lots have become completely full, we realize we need more presence," Fine said.

The school proposed the idea to the Park City Board of Education, and the Board approved the increase during its talks about the budget earlier this year. The high school funds the entire position.

The coordinator monitors the parking lot and gives tickets to people who park illegally. Fine said that the adult presence can also encourage students to slow down in the parking lot and deters students from bringing items they should not have on campus in their cars, such as drugs and alcohol or weapons.

"When students know there is an adult there, it's one more reason not to bring those on campus," he said.

Depending on how many passes the school sells, the coordinator might also monitor the hallways of the school this year, Fine said. The school could also use the funds to hire more support personnel or fund extra-curricular activities.

The school also decided to increase the cost of the pass because Fine said that there is a shortage of parking at the school. The high cost might push more students to carpool or ride the bus.

He recognizes that the fee is a "significant cost" for students, but he said that the possible benefits for the students make it worth it.

"The first priority is student safety," he said.