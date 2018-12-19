Park City High School robotics teams victorius in home tournament

Playing on its home turf, Park City High School's robotics teams swept the competition.

Five of its teams made it to the semi-finals and qualified for the state championships during the tournament, which was held at the school over the weekend. Three of the five teams were made up of rookie players who were new to robotics, and the veteran team Inconceivable finished first overall.

Laura Monty, co-coach of the high school's robotics club, said 23 teams from four different states competed in the tournament. The five Park City teams that qualified were the Robominers, Inconceivable, Obelus, Thermonuclear Fusion and Chromatic.

Monty said it was exciting to see the teams do so well in one of the first competitions of the robotics season. She attributes part of the success to the amount of collaboration that took place before and during the event. The veteran team Checkmate spent the week leading up to the competition helping the rookie teams prepare, she said. Checkmate qualified for the Utah state championship at a tournament earlier this month.

"It was very exciting to see the teams working together and all the hard work paying off," Monty said.

She said former members of the robotics team who are now in college also returned to help put the tournament together, and 55 volunteers from the community helped as well.

The Park City students felt a sense of pride hosting students from around the mountain west, she said.

Given the teams' early success — Inconceivable, the Robominers and Checkmate also qualified for the Montana state championships a few weeks back — Monty predicts the students will do well this season. The school sent the Robominers to the world championship last season, but Monty believes more than one Park City team has a chance to make it to worlds this season. Teams must qualify for worlds at a state championship. The Utah championship is set to take place in February.