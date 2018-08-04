Park City hiker finds bones hanging from a tree

A hiker found bones hanging from a tree on a trail on Tuesday, the Park City Police Department said, describing a highly unusual discovery that did not offer solid clues to the reasoning of the person who left them there.

The Police Department received the report at 11:50 a.m. off Iron Canyon Court, a small street on the edge of the Aspen Springs neighborhood. Sgt. Jay Randall said the hiker found the bones about one quarter of a mile beyond the Iron Mountain trailhead.

He said the two bones were tied together with red shoelace or cloth. They were left hanging from a branch approximately five feet off the ground, he said. Randall said short, brown hair was on the bones.

Randall took photographs and forwarded them to an expert with the state Division of Wildlife Resources. The expert determined from the photographs the bones are from a deer or elk, Randall said.

"It can be alarming" to the public, Randall said about the discovery.

He said no animal remains were found nearby. Randall said kids playing games or hikers using them as markers could have left the bones in the tree.

Recommended Stories For You

Randall said there was no evidence of criminal activity.