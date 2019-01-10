Park City hit-and-runs: ‘unfortunately, a sign of the season’

The Park City Police Department since late December received a series of complaints about drivers hitting vehicles and then leaving the scene, hit-and-run cases that were logged at a time when Park City remained crowded with post-holiday visitors and driving conditions were difficult with the snow.

The cases were reported in disparate places in Park City, keeping the Police Department busy as officers investigated the hit-and-run cases alongside the rest of the week's calls.

Public police logs did not provide extensive information about the hit-and-run reports. Some of the cases since late December included:

• on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 12:44 p.m., a driver reportedly hit the back of a vehicle in the vicinity of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Snow Creek Drive. The suspect drove away from the scene outbound on Kearns Boulevard, the Police Department was told.

• on Thursday, Jan. 3 at 2:08 p.m., a vehicle hit the back of another one at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Iron Horse Drive. The other vehicle quickly turned, the police were told.

Other reports were filed on Prospector Avenue at 11:17 a.m. on Jan. 6, on the 900 block of Iron Horse Drive at 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 3 and at the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Sullivan Road at 5 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the agency arrested several suspects in the recent hit-and-run cases, saying there were witnesses. He attributed the cases to the crowds in Park City for the holidays.

"I think it's, unfortunately, a sign of the season," Kirk said, describing some drivers as choosing to leave the scene rather than take responsibility for the damage.

Anybody with information about the hit-and-run cases may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.