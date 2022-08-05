Park City hotel, a stalwart, could be replaced by a large housing project

The Park City Planning Commission in late August is scheduled to review a large housing development at the address of a stalwart hotel, a project that intends to replace the lodging property with a mix of market-priced condominiums and restricted affordable units.

The project appears on an agenda for an Aug. 24 meeting of the Planning Commission. According to the agenda, the project involves 147 restricted affordable units, which would be set aside as rentals, and 126 units that would be priced at market rates. There would be two buildings as part of the project with the parking below the buildings.

The address is 1800 Park Ave., the location of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Park City – The Yarrow. The agenda indicates the plans call for a developer to “Replace the DoubleTree Hotel.”

The agenda did not provide information about the applicant. City Hall did not immediately respond to a Park Record inquiry seeking information about the project. Details are expected to be made public as the Aug. 24 meeting approaches, when a report that will be drafted in anticipation of the meeting is released.

The development would represent an especially large bloc of affordable housing for a project inside the Park City limits. A project of that size would likely draw broad interest from the public since the land occupies a key location just off the intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard. The location could spur discussion about the design since it occupies such a high-profile spot as well as the traffic a project would generate since the intersection is already so busy.​