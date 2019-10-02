Park City hotel guest leaves loaded Glock pistol in room after checking out

A guest at a Park City hotel left a loaded gun in the room after checking out, the Park City Police Department said, indicating the firearm was given to the authorities for safekeeping.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the police received a report from the hotel, which is in Prospector, about the gun at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. Kirk said the gun is a 9 mm pistol manufactured by Glock. The holster was also left in the room. Kirk said there were rounds in the magazine but not in the chamber.

Details about who found the gun were not immediately available.

The hotel turned the gun over to the Police Department. Kirk said the weapon is not listed as having been stolen. It was placed in storage in the department’s evidence room.

Information about the owner was not available from the police. Kirk said the Police Department intends to wait for the hotel to contact the gun owner, who could then arrange to recover the gun.

Kirk said the Police Department is not pursuing a criminal case against the gun owner.