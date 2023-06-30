Park City hotel housekeeping finds suspected marijuana in sheets
A housekeeping crew found a small amount of a substance suspected to be marijuana in a Park City hotel in late June, the Park City Police Department said.
The police received the report at just before noon on June 25 from a property on Lowell Avenue. Public police logs indicated the report involved “drugs left in a room” and the hotel requested an officer respond to the front desk.
The Police Department said approximately 1.5 ounces of the substance was found in the room. The substance was discovered in the sheets, the police said.
The Police Department said the substance was taken as evidence and would be destroyed. The agency said there were no suspects by early in the week.
Drugs are occasionally found in Park City hotel rooms once someone checks out. In the spring, as an example, a small amount of cocaine was discovered at a hotel in Deer Valley.
