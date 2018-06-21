Park City hotel suffers extensive damage as water line breaks

A water line at the Silver King Hotel broke in the early morning hours of Thursday, causing extensive flooding at the property, a Park City official said.

Clint McAffee, the public utilities director, said the water line connects to the municipal system. He said there was a "slight pressure surge" in the municipal system that lasted approximately five minutes just before the break at the hotel. The pressure surge likely broke the Silver King Hotel line, McAffee said, describing the hotel's line as apparently having corroded over the years.

The water line at the hotel serves a firefighting sprinkler system, he said.

McAffee said the water flooded a garage with levels rising to the ceiling of the garage. The water seeped through the ceiling of the garage into the first floor, he said.

McCaffee said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Crews with heavy machinery and pumps were at the hotel on Thursday morning starting the cleanup. Standing water remained outside the hotel as they worked.

Information from the hotel was not immediately available.