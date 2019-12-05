Park City housing offering, just seven units, receives more than 100 responses

Park City by early in the week had received more than 100 pre-applications from people interested in acquiring a workforce or otherwise affordable housing unit in a project City Hall is developing in Old Town or at Silver Star, a figure that shows the attractiveness of the municipal project at a time when many are struggling with housing in the resort-driven real estate market.

It was not clear on Monday how many of the people who filed the pre-applications will qualify to compete in a selection process officials will use. The buyers need to qualify through their incomes and other restrictions.

There are seven units in the first phase of Woodside Park, in the northern reaches of Old Town, available in the current round of selections. There is also one unit at Silver Star available as part of the selection.

The deadline to submit a pre-application is 11:59 p.m. on Friday. Applications that are received after the deadline will be put at the bottom of a waiting list in the order they are received. The pre-applications will also be kept on file for future projects.

“No, not at all,” Jason Glidden, the housing development manager at City Hall, said on Monday when asked whether he was surprised by the response. “We’ve known there’s huge demand.”

He said the majority of the applications received by early in the week were filed shortly after the window opened in the middle of November. There would be 12.5 applications per unit available if the number of people vying for a unit was 100.

It was expected City Hall would receive broad interest in the first phase of Woodside Park, which is under construction on the 1300 blocks of Park Avenue and Woodside Avenue. The units are priced well below the market in surrounding Old Town and the project occupies a sought-after location close to Main Street and Park City Mountain Resort.

There are three houses and four townhouses available in the first phase of Woodside Park through the selection process. The three houses range in price from $205,000 to $565,000 while the townhouses are set at $359,000. The house sizes run from 671 square feet to 1,612 square feet. The townhouses run in the range of 1,400 square feet.

The first phase of Woodside Park is an important project for City Hall as it pursues a goal of adding 800 units of restricted housing by 2026. Although the number of units in the first phase of Woodside Park represents a small percentage of the goal of 800, the project is seen as crucial in showcasing at some level the sort of developments the municipal government will pursue in coming years as it continues toward the goal.

The municipal government is expected to make the random selections using software provided by an outside firm rather than through a public lottery. The selection process will be weighted, giving people in certain professions a better chance. Some of those who will be given a better chance include full-time emergency responders and community builders, such as municipal workers, people working in the education field, not-for-profit workers and health care professionals. There will also be additional weight given to people who work inside the Park City limits or have been employed in the area for longer than five years.

The selection process is anticipated to be completed as soon as early in January followed by closings on the units as early as that month, depending on the buyers finalizing the financing.

The pre-applications are available at: tfaforms.com/4773724. More information is available from Rhoda Stauffer, the affordable housing program manager at City Hall, at 615-5152 or rhoda.stauffer@parkcity.org. More information is also available at parkcityhousing.org.