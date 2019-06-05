Park City housing project in Old Town formally appealed by critic

Park City wants to build a second phase of workforce or otherwise restricted housing in Woodside Park and has received criticism about the size of the project.

Courtesy of Park City Municipal Corp.

A critic of a City Hall housing development in Old Town has filed an appeal of a Park City Planning Commission approval of the project, a move that seemed likely after the May vote in favor of the second phase of Woodside Park.

Douglas Lee, whose family owns a house on Empire Avenue close to the development location, said the appeal covers the issues he broached at the Planning Commission level, including the project’s adherence to open space requirements, setback rules and historic-preservation guidelines.

The appeal will be processed in an unorthodox manner since the second phase of Woodside Park is a municipal project. The Park City Council will decide whether to put the appeal to a City Hall panel called the Board of Adjustment or seat a three-person panel to hear the appeal.

“It’s a different body. It’s a different group,” Lee said in an interview. “We hope they’ll have a more independent view.”

The workforce or otherwise restricted project involves 58 units in a combination of townhouses and condominiums. The land stretches across the 1300 blocks of Empire Avenue, Woodside Avenue and Norfolk Avenue.

City Hall did not immediately release the appeal, pending a review of an open-records request submitted by The Park Record.