Park City housing project in Old Town formally appealed by critic
A critic of a City Hall housing development in Old Town has filed an appeal of a Park City Planning Commission approval of the project, a move that seemed likely after the May vote in favor of the second phase of Woodside Park.
Douglas Lee, whose family owns a house on Empire Avenue close to the development location, said the appeal covers the issues he broached at the Planning Commission level, including the project’s adherence to open space requirements, setback rules and historic-preservation guidelines.
The appeal will be processed in an unorthodox manner since the second phase of Woodside Park is a municipal project. The Park City Council will decide whether to put the appeal to a City Hall panel called the Board of Adjustment or seat a three-person panel to hear the appeal.
“It’s a different body. It’s a different group,” Lee said in an interview. “We hope they’ll have a more independent view.”
The workforce or otherwise restricted project involves 58 units in a combination of townhouses and condominiums. The land stretches across the 1300 blocks of Empire Avenue, Woodside Avenue and Norfolk Avenue.
City Hall did not immediately release the appeal, pending a review of an open-records request submitted by The Park Record.
Rural Summit County’s concerns about education, growth reflected by Spencer Cox campaign visit (w/ video)
As Cox traveled throughout the county, The Park Record spoke with residents and elected leaders to learn about their concerns leading into the 2020 elections.