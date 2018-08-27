Park City Ice Arena evacuated as dangerous gas leaks

A potentially fatal gas leaked at the Park City Ice Arena on Saturday, the Park City Fire District said, requiring the evacuation of the building and a response by a hazardous-materials team.

Bob Zanetti, the deputy fire chief, said firefighters and the hazardous-materials team were called to the Quinn's Junction facility at 3:30 p.m. The Park City Police Department said in an online posting valves on two compressors failed. The valve failures led to ammonia in a gaseous form to be released, the police said.

The leak was contained to a mechanical room and the gaseous ammonia did not reach toward the ice rink, he said.

He said the gaseous ammonia was at "dangerous levels." The hazardous-materials team found that the gaseous ammonia reached a concentration of more than 8,000 parts per million in the air. That level of concentration can be fatal, Zanetti said. A detector designed to measure the concentration was triggered, prompting the call to the Fire District.

Zanetti said 10 firefighters, primarily members of the hazardous-materials team, responded. They spent nearly four hours at the scene. An unspecified number of people were evacuated from the building prior to the arrival of the firefighters.

Zanetti said the firefighters wore oxygen tanks and specially sealed suits designed to protect against airborne chemicals. They entered the building and opened a large garage door in the back for ventilation purposes. Firefighters shut off the ammonia valves. The ammonia is used in the refrigeration system that freezes the ice. The firefighters also used fans to help with the ventilation.

The levels of gaseous ammonia dropped steadily to safe levels once the valves were closed, he said.

Information from City Hall was not immediately available.