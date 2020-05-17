Park City Ice Arena returns Monday, another step, or double axel, toward the reopening

The Park City Ice Arena is scheduled to reopen on Monday after a closure since mid-March as the community attempted to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. There will be limits on the number of skaters and the types of activities allowed at the outset.

Parkites will be able to lace up their skates again at the Park City Ice Arena starting on Monday, another step, or perhaps a double axel, as the municipal government reopens public buildings after extended closures as officials attempted to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Ice Arena was shuttered on March 13 as part of the citywide closures. City Hall is reopening buildings and facilities on an individual basis. The Ice Arena will be another in a series of recent reopenings that has also included the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center.

The hours will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily at the outset with the possibility of the hours increasing as early as the second week.

The Ice Arena has placed limits on number of people who will be able to be skating at any one time. The activities that will be allowed at the reopening are figure skating and practicing hockey skills like shooting and stick work. The Ice Arena will not offer public free skating or curling as the building reopens. Private lessons will be available in a limited number of disciplines.

The maximum number of people allowed on the ice at any one time depends on the type of activity. The current County Courthouse health order prohibits groups of people playing an organized game on the ice and team activities.

“It’s certainly not going to feel like a hockey game,” said the general manager of the Ice Arena, Amanda Angevine.

People at the Ice Arena will be required to practice social distancing, including a requirement that people on the ice itself remain at least 10 feet away from all others who are not a member of the skater’s household.

Other regulations that the Ice Arena will implement at the reopening include a requirement that someone using the ice must wear a mask, an online registration requirement, check-ins in the parking lot and a requirement that someone must be dressed for the ice other than wearing their skates when they reach the Ice Arena entry. The water fountain will be available to fill bottles but not for drinking. The Ice Arena instructs people to remain in their car when they arrive until a staffer checks them in at the vehicle. There will be regular cleaning.

Some of the other restrictions and protocols adopted to guard against the spread of the coronavirus, as written by the Ice Arena, include:

• “Each skater may have up to one accompanying adult, no additional children or spectators are allowed.”

• “The building is closed to anyone without a reservation for the current session and the front door will remain locked.”

• ”Restrooms are available for patrons and the accompany adult. They will be cleaned regularly and may not be used to change.”

• ”Skaters needing to warm up or cool down off ice need to do so outside of the building and in compliance with the Summit County Health Department.”

• ”Patrons, and up to one accompanying adult, may access the building 5 minutes prior to the start of the session. Skaters need to be ready to take the ice with the exception of their skates.”

• “At the conclusion of the session, skaters have 5 minutes to vacate the building.”

More information is available on the City Hall website, parkcity.org. The direct link is: parkcity.org/departments/park-city-ice-arena/programs-stabilization-phase.