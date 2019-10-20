Park City informed of a bow hunter in City Hall-owned Bonanza Flat

The Park City Police Department in early October received a report of a bow hunter in the City Hall-owned Bonanza Flat acreage in Wasatch County.

The police occasionally log complaints about hunters on municipally owned open space like Bonanza Flat. City Hall prohibits hunting on its open spaces, citing the activity’s dangers on land that is heavily used by recreation lovers.

The police on Oct. 5 at 7:08 p.m. received the report about the hunter on Bonanza Flat. Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the police were told the man was wearing camouflage and was seen approximately 600 feet from Guardsman Pass. Kirk said a person using a trail filed the report.

Kirk said the person bow hunting was in Wasatch County. Summit County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers transferred the call to the authorities in Wasatch County to investigate, he said.

City Hall acquired the 1,350-acre Bonanza Flat, located south of Park City, in a conservation deal. It is a wildlife-rich tract of land. The municipal government is taking early steps toward annexing Bonanza Flat into the Park City limits. If the land is annexed, the Police Department would be the law-enforcement agency that responds to hunting reports.