Park City Institute concert series will no longer be held at Deer Valley

The Park City Institute announced in a press release that the nonprofit is seeking a new venue for the St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights Concert Series, which has been held for 14 years at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Amphitheatre.

"It is the end of a chapter,”, said Park City Institute Executive Director Teri Orr. “We loved the beautiful space, and will miss being there. We immediately began the search for a new location for our 2018 summer series, since our patrons plan their summers around our specific shows."

Deer Valley Resort notified Park City Institute in mid-December that it would not renew the contract to hold the concerts there. In a statement, Deer Valley’s Director of Marketing Coleen Reardon said the resort conducted a lot of research and determined it was in its best interest to produce its own summer concert series.

“In order to do this we had to make the decision to not renew with Park City Institute for the Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series,” the statement read. “Programming our own series will help us tor to fully maximize the venue potential and we intend to program it as a 5,000 seat venue and become one of the most premier series and outdoor concert venues in Utah. We have had a long relationship with Park City Institute and wish them well in their new venue.”

Salt Lake City-based First Tracks Entertainment has been tapped to schedule the Deer Valley summer concerts.

“We agreed with Deer Valley’s idea to internalize the series,” said Darin Piccoli, who founded First Tracks Entertainment in 2008 with Chris Mautz, the coordinator for the Red Butte Garden summer concerts. “Deer Valley is such a well-known brand and [they] do such an amazing job with customer experience. I think they wanted to maximize the venue’s potential.”

First Tracks, which owns O.P. Rockwell, The State Room and The State Room Presents brand, is one of the booking partners that brings artists to the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theatre in Salt Lake City, Piccoli said.

The production company has presented many Deer Valley concerts including Jimmy Cliff and Michael Franti, the Steve Miller Band, John Fogerty and Brandi Carlile.

“We are working on a series that we’ll announce in May,” Piccoli said.

In the meantime, the company will work with the Utah Symphony on the Deer Valley Music Festival this summer.

“The plan is to work to make each performance at the amphitheater consistent and familiar to the patrons,” Piccoli said. “It’s more important to have the right place, regardless of who is putting on the shows.”

Phyllis Robinson, board chair of the Institute, said in the Park City Institute release: "The St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights Concert Series is crucial for our ability to move forward with our plans for a permanent home for the Park City Institute, where we can bring the best creative minds in the world to work, teach, and inspire. Our summer concerts are part of the fabric of our community. They are also a significant amount of funding, largely through sponsorships and memberships, supporting all of our programs throughout the year, including the Main Stage at the Eccles Center, and, specifically, our Student Outreach programs. Ticket sales (earned income) only account for approximately one-third of our annual revenue."

Orr added: "With no time to adjust our budget and no way to anticipate this abrupt change — the Institute staff launched into an exhaustive search of every blade of grass, for a place to host this concert series. We have spent the past three months — while in the middle of our ambitious and celebratory 20th Anniversary season on the Main Stage at the Eccles Center — looking for new locations, to present a pop-up series for this summer. We also began conversations about helping to create a new amphitheater in our community."

Orr also thanked the Park City Council and city staffers for aiding in the search for a new venue.

"We are thankful for the assistance that Park City Municipal staff — especially Jenny Diersen and Jonathan Weidenhamer — has extended to us during this time," Orr said. "They have been a tremendous help in evaluating the possibility of specific venues, and recently identified parcels that could serve as locations for a pop-up summer season."

Orr said the Institute will use its 14 years of experience of holding outdoor concerts to put on this year’s series within the short time frame.

"We are grateful our title sponsor, St. Regis, immediately committed its support for the season, as have two of our major individual donors," Orr added. "We also have commitments from new sponsors, who recognize the value the Big Stars, Bright Nights Concerts and Main Stage series bring, to our community and the economy, and who want to help us continue as a leader in the arts community."

The Park Record will update this article.