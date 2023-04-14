Park City Institute taps Sundance’s former managing director as executive director

Betsy Wallace, former managing director of the Sundance Institute, is the new executive director for the Park City Institute. She starts at the Institute on May 1.

Courtesy of Betsy Wallace

Betsy Wallace is Park City Institute ‘s new executive director.

The former managing director of the Sundance Institute is looking forward to starting her new role at the Park City Institute on May 1, where she will also handle the nonprofit’s human resources duties and direct management of its staff.

“The Park City Institute brings in different aspects from music, speakers, dance and other branches of culture to Park City, and I’m proud to carry that on and lean into the future of the organization,” Wallace said. “It’s a remarkable organization. I’m proud of its staff and I’m proud of the volunteers.”

Wallace comes to the Park City Institute after eight years at the Sundance Institute, the past five as managing director, but her relationship with Park City started in 2002 as the chief financial officer for American Skiing Company.

“I got to really know the community and people in the community really well during that eight to nine years,” she said. “When the company sold, I moved away and came back with the Sundance Institute and moved into the managing director role in 2017.”

Before joining Sundance, Wallace honed her more than 40 years of senior leadership experience in finance, business development, operations, legal affairs, technology and human resources.

She graduated from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business graduate program with an emphasis in finance, and received her Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from University of California, Los Angeles .

She is the former principal accounting officer for Designer Shoe Warehouse and the interim chief financial officer and chief accounting officer for PetSmart .

Wallace said she will draw on her experiences to lead the Park City Institute into the future while respecting its past.

“I have six Sundance Film Festivals under my belt,” she said. “With the love of the arts and the love of Park City and an understanding of how big events work,” she said.

The Park City Institute was founded in 1998 and was directed by Teri Orr from then until 2020, when Ari Ionnides was named executive director.

Wallace is looking forward to advancing the nonprofit’s legacy, which is to provide “innovative experiences that entertain, educate and illuminate.”

“I’m proud of what Teri and Ari have accomplished in making the Park City Institute a unique piece of Park City’s fiber,” she said. “Thrilled I have this role. I’m looking forward to moving forward with it.”

Ioannides, who will stay on as chairman of the board and work with Wallace to ensure a seamless transition, said he is excited to have her as the new executive director.

“I have enjoyed working with her in her capacity as an engaged community member and as our primary contact at the Sundance Institute,” he said. “Her expertise will be a huge benefit to the organization as it continues to bring world-class performing arts to our community.”