Park City intends to tear up street here, building housing there in 2018

A road reconstruction is planned in one part of Park City this year while a housing development will be underway elsewhere.

And there will be other, smaller municipal projects pursued in 2018 as well. City Hall on Tuesday is scheduled to host an annual open house meant to provide information about a range of projects and programs at a single event.

Officials say an open house like the one scheduled on Tuesday provides a convenient way to provide information about the various projects and programs rather than holding a series of individual events. Numerous City Hall staffers and consultants typically attend, manning booths dedicated to individual projects as the crowd moves through the room. Three members of the Park City Council are also slated to attend to outline the elected officials' priorities.

It seems likely one of the highlights of the open house on Tuesday will be City Hall's aggressive housing program. Information about two significant housing projects will be available. They will be work force or otherwise affordable projects as officials continue to press housing as a priority.

One of the projects is known as the first phase of Woodside Park, located on municipal land in the lower reaches of Old Town. The land stretches between Park Avenue and Woodside Avenue on the 1300 blocks. The project entails four houses and four townhomes. Construction is scheduled to commence in early April with an estimated 12-month timeline for completion.

The other project, the second phase of Woodside Park, is in an early stage when conceptual designs are crafted. The phase is envisioned as 48 units split between townhouses and condominiums on the 1300 blocks of Woodside Avenue and Empire Avenue. Construction could start as early as the summer of 2019.

Jason Glidden, the housing development manager at City Hall, said input at a recent open house centered on the two projects was "very positive." The projects keep with "the feel of the neighborhood," Glidden said, describing the input at the recent event.

"The houses match Park Avenue," he said.

Park City leaders see the municipal housing program as advancing a series of goals, such as reducing commuter traffic and ensuring socioeconomic diversity, and they have pledged the efforts will continue beyond the two projects that could be addressed at the event. The two projects will follow shortly after the completion of another municipal housing project nearby.

Some of the other projects or programs that will be highlighted at the event include long-range plans for S.R. 248, a planned arts and culture district, pavement work and a range of environmental or sustainability projects.

Another project that could draw attention on Tuesday involves the reconstruction of a section of Prospector Avenue, the most ambitious roadwork planned by City Hall this year. The section runs between the intersections of Bonanza Drive and Sidewinder Drive. The work is scheduled to start by the end of May and be completed by the end of September.

The project includes a new road surface, new curbs and gutters, new bus pullouts, new streetlights and widened sidewalks. Matt Cassel, the Park City engineer, said Prospector Avenue is not what he considers to be a complete street as it is now.

"Prospector Avenue has always been undefined. … It's just asphalt," Cassel said.

The stretch of Prospector Avenue is heavily traveled by drivers headed to and from the Prospector business district as well as parts of the Prospector neighborhood. There are also large parking lots along the section of Prospector Avenue that will be redone in 2018.

The project is forecast to cost $2.2 million, with the federal government contributing $1 million and City Hall covering the rest from the municipal budget. A neighborhood meeting centered on the Prospector Avenue project will be held as the start date nears.

The event is scheduled on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the community room at the Park City Library.