Park City jewelry store smash-and-grab probe yields arrests

The Park City Police Department said there have been seven arrests or arrest warrants issued for people suspected to have been involved at some point with a smash-and-grab burglary of a Main Street jewelry store in the spring.

The April burglary of Park City Jewelers was a rare act along the shopping, dining and entertainment strip. Criminal activity along Main Street more typically involves drunkenness, fisticuffs and, occasionally, shoplifting rather than a smash-and-grab case like the one at the jewelry shop.

The Police Department said the seven people are from Weber County or Davis County. A release from the Police Department says investigators identified the seven as having possession of the jewelry that was taken and selling the pieces to pawn shops, to people described as accomplices or via online classifieds.

The Police Department said the jewelry stolen in the smash-and-grab is valued at $83,000. The investigation and arrests led to the recovery of some of the jewelry. The recovered pieces are valued at upward of $31,000, the police said.

A reward of $3,500 has been posted for information that leads to the arrest and convictions of the suspects who committed the burglary itself. A reward has also been posted totaling 10 percent of the value of any of the other missing pieces of jewelry. The Police Department said the rewards are offered by an unidentified private person or business that is not linked to the law enforcement agency.

Lex Harrison, the general manager of Park City Jewelers, said the pieces that were taken are unique, explaining that images of the jewelry that were circulated after the break-in helped with the investigation.

“We’re glad we were able to recover what we were able to. We hope to recover more,” Harrison said.

Anybody with information may contact the Police Department’s tip line, 615-5847.