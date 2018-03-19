Park City killer sentenced to 16 years to life for murder

The man convicted of killing a popular Park City bartender after an altercation in 2016 was sentenced Monday in 3rd District Court to 16 years to life in prison for murder.

James Henfling, 29, was also ordered to serve five years to life for felony discharge of a firearm, as well as pay $50,000 in restitution. The sentences will run concurrently.

Henfling was convicted in October in the 2016 shooting death of Jose Fernandez. He shot Fernandez in an Empire Avenue condominium after a fistfight. His attorneys unsuccessfully argued in court that the shooting was an act of self-defense.

The Park Record will update this story.