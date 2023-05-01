Park City landslide reported, no damage at mountain resort

Park Record logo

A landslide occurred in the vicinity of Park City Mountain on Saturday, City Hall said.

The municipal government said the landslide occurred in the afternoon in an area between Marriott’s MountainSide, at the base of Park City Mountain, and Rothwell Road, a private road off Lowell Avenue.

Details about damage were not immediately available. Nobody was injured.

“We have been in contact with affected property owners and they are working with geotechnical engineering professionals to make sure any repairs are conducted properly and safely. We will continue to monitor the situation and work proactively with everyone involved,” the municipal government said.

Park City Mountain said there was no damage at the resort.