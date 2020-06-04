Park City leaders condemn killing of George Floyd
Park City leaders on Thursday released a two-page statement addressing the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and describing that “bias and systemic racism exists in our community.”
The statement, addressed to the community, was signed by Mayor Andy Beerman, all five members of the Park City Council, City Manager Matt Dias and Police Chief Wade Carpenter. It was released three days after a Monday demonstration in tribute to Floyd at Park City High School. Beerman and other elected officials were in attendance at the Dozier Field demonstration.
“The students of Park City High School delivered a timely lesson on Monday about how to actively listen, learn, and push for change despite their impatience and frustration. The peaceful demonstration against an inexcusable history of police brutality against people of color and the vulnerable was both inspiring and unsettling at the same time. We commend you, are inspired by your courage and grateful for your willingness to lead our community in creating the rally,” the statement says.
It adds: “We all have a responsibility to look inward and educate ourselves, and hold ourselves accountable for our actions.”
The municipal government “unequivocally condemns the actions of the individuals and the systems that tolerated, even enabled, the unacceptable cruelty that lead to George Floyd’s death,” the statement says.
The officials, meanwhile, say the members of the Police Department “are just as disgusted and outraged as the rest of us.”
“They believe in the integrity of law, human rights, and common decency. They are also committed to continued training to recognize implicit bias, systemic racism, and follow best practices in modern policing. Should any Park City police officer behave in a manner inconsistent with our community values, we expect you to hold us accountable,” the statement says.
