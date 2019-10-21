Park City leaders counted as among those interested in the 2020 census

Count Park City officials as among those interested in the upcoming census.

The U.S. Census Bureau in 2020 will conduct the decennial count of people in the country, and the results are crucial to a wide range of government programs at the federal and state levels. They numbers also provide a statistical basis for decisions made at the municipal level.

Park City’s elected officials on Tuesday are scheduled to receive a briefing about the process of neat year’s census. The discussion is not expected to be detailed, but the elected officials could signal what sorts of steps the municipal government could take to encourage people to participate in the count.

Jeff Jones, who is the economic development and housing director for Summit County, drafted a report for Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council in anticipation of the meeting on Tuesday covering the importance of the April 1 census. Jones notes the establishment of a volunteer group called the Complete Count Committee that is designed to raise awareness about the census. Summit County officials and others are recruiting people to work with the committee.

The census results are used broadly over the course of the decade after the count. One of the most publicized processes dependent on the numbers is the redistricting of political maps. Utah House of Representatives and Utah Senate districts are redrawn every 10 years based on the census. Congressional districts are also redrawn after each census.

Summit County is currently split among three state House of Representatives districts and two state Senate districts as a result of the political mapmaking after the census in 2010. The county is contained in a single congressional district. Legislators after the results of the 2020 census will decide whether to split Summit County along the same district lines or shift all or portions of the county to other districts. It is extraordinarily difficult to predict the political maps that will be crafted, even after the census results are known.

Numerous government-funding formulas are also based on the results of the census. Road and transportation monies are often some of the most notable as agencies consider the census numbers as they evaluate distributions based on population shifts.

The report from Jones estimates Summit County will not receive upward of $52,547 in federal funding over the decade between census counts for each household that is not tallied next year.

Park City has continued to grow since the 2010 count, Census Bureau numbers show. The census in 2010 found Park City’s population to be 7,558 while a Census Bureau estimate in 2018 put the population of the city at 8,504, an increase of 12.5 percent.

Park City leaders are expected to support the census efforts using similar issues like the funding formulas and the redistricting. City Hall is also pursuing the ideal of social equity as a priority, meaning that leaders will also likely press for minority participation in the census. There has long been a concern, as an example, about Latinos participating at the same levels as whites.

The City Council discussion about the census is scheduled at approximately 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday at the Marsac Building. Twenty minutes are set aside for the discussion.