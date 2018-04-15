Park City leaders detail personal business interests

Park City Mayor Andy Beerman continues to have holdings at the Treasure Mountain Inn, but his role in the Main Street property is reduced from what it once was, a required affidavit filed at City Hall indicates.

The elected officials must submit a document known as a disclosure affidavit listing business or personal interests that may present a conflict between their official duties and their careers or private lives.

The mayor's affidavit, filed early in the year, lists ownership of a firm called Old Town Condos LLC. According to Beerman, the firm is a real estate holding company. The company's assets are 11 condominiums at the Treasure Mountain Inn and commercial space at the property, including the space occupied by the Blue Iguana restaurant.

The affidavit reflects a shift in Beerman's business interests. He previously had two other firms linked to the Treasure Mountain Inn, called Lodgings @ TMI and 200 Block LLC. The Lodgings @ TMI managed the Treasure Mountain Inn while the 200 Block LLC entity did business as Lodgings @ Treasure Mountain Inn.

Beerman said he sold the lodging firm. He is primarily working in "passive property management" at the Treasure Mountain Inn, the mayor said.

The mayor also listed a residence on the 300 block of Park Avenue.

Beerman rose to political prominence as a Main Street businessman, once leading a group called the Historic Park City Alliance that represents businesses on or close to Main Street. Beerman, though, has downplayed his business background in recent years and instead emphasized his environmental credentials.

The members of the City Council also submitted affidavits earlier in the year. The submittals were the first filed by Steve Joyce as an elected official and the first filed by Lynn Ware Peek, who was appointed to the City Council to succeed Beerman as he rose to the mayor's office.

Joyce listed a residence on the 1500 block of April Mountain Drive and said in the affidavit he previously served as a board member of Summit Land Conservancy and Friends of Animals Utah. He also served on the Summit County Sheriff's Office Citizen Advisory Board. Joyce said his wife is on the Peace House board and works at Deer Valley Resort on a part-time basis.

Ware Peek lists a residence on the 2800 block of Holiday Ranch Loop Road. She says in the affidavit her spouse has a company called RL Peek Painting and she listed her role with KPCW radio. She said her spouse's business is in Bonanza Park and her spouse owns property in the vicinity of Bonanza Flat.

Highlights from the affidavits filed by the other three City Councilors include:

• Tim Henney listed his residence on the 2700 block of Deer Valley Drive and a role with KPCW radio. Henney indicated he is the president of the homeowners association at the Courchevel condominiums and has a 50 percent interest in a firm called 1283 DVD LLC. The firm is a company dealing in real estate investment and management. Henney said in an interview he and his former wife each hold 50 percent stakes in the firm. He said 1283 DVD LLC sold the building at the 1283 Deer Valley Drive to the Christian Center of Park City. The transaction involved seller financing and the firm holds the note on the property, making 1283 DVD LLC the de facto lender on the sale. The firm currently has no other holdings, Henney said.

• Becca Gerber listed a residence on the 40 block of Spaulding Court and noted her role at Aloha Ski & Snowboard. She also listed ownership of Red Bicycle Breadworks.

• Nann Worel listed a residence on the 3400 block of Solamere Drive and nothing else.