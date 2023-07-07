Park City leaders hear more criticism of road concept related to Deer Valley development

There are longstanding development rights attached to the Deer Valley Resort land where the parking lots outside Snow Park Lodge are located. A road concept related to a proposed project at Snow Park continued to receive criticism during a Thursday meeting at the Marsac Building. Park Record file photo by David Jackson

Park City leaders on Thursday received more testimony critical of an idea calling for City Hall to vacate two sections of road on the perimeter of Deer Valley Resort’s parking lots outside of Snow Park Lodge as part of a major development concept.

Mayor Nann Worel and the Park City Council received approximately 30 minutes of testimony at the Marsac Building. The public input throughout the discussions has tilted heavily against the idea of a road vacation.

Deer Valley argues the road vacation would lead to a better project while critics are concerned about issues like the possible alterations to the traffic flow in the area of Snow Park if the request is granted.

City Hall under the scenario would vacate parts of Deer Valley Drive West and Deer Valley Drive South. Deer Valley, meanwhile, would dedicate Doe Pass Road to the municipal government as part of the overall traffic circulation designs.

The elected officials were not prepared to make a decision on Thursday. There are closed-door talks underway between the sides, and it appears those discussions will continue. The City Council is expected to return with another public discussion in late August, giving the sides nearly two months for the private talks. Worel indicated there was not an update on the talks available on Thursday evening.

The testimony included concerns about traffic, long one of the key issues in the discussions between Park City leaders, Deer Valley and the critics. Some of the speakers are aligned with a group called Protect The Loop, which is critical of the concept of a road vacation.

“Empirical evidence taught us all this winter that peak PM traffic already has Park City at its breaking point. Increases at the proposed levels cannot be sustained,” Allison Keenan, who is with the Protect The Loop group, said, adding that she desires a new study of the traffic.

Angela Moschetta, a Protect The Loop consultant, outlined an alternative transit and circulation plan that would see regular buses replaced with fixed route or on-demand microtransit for all stops and destinations between the Old Town transit center and Deer Valley. That sort of concept could support a redesign of the transportation infrastructure of the development, she said.

“And because we have no big buses, we see no more need for a big old transit center. And look at some of that money maybe being applied to undergrounding the loop and working on the garage,” Moschetta said, describing the concept as a “reasonable, thoughtful proposal.”

Sally Jablon, who identified herself as a Deer Valley resident, wanted the elected officials to consider Parkites as they reach a decision. She referred to Deer Valley owner Alterra Mountain Company in her comments.

“They forget that it’s the locals who have supported them and brought them to where they are. As locals, we can be the biggest supporters in the world, but once you start to take away what we have and start to make it more difficult for us to live here, then we can’t support,” she said. “So I’m asking you, Council and Nann, to please remember your locals and remember the people you support and who support you. And let’s find a better way for Alterra to get what they want while they don’t take away what we have.”

There was a limited amount of support as the mayor and City Council heard about the possibility of the creation of a transportation hub, safer access to ski lifts once bus riders are dropped off and the prospects of a gondola linking Deer Valley to the Main Street core.

The decision regarding the road vacation is crucial since it will influence other aspects of the project concept. There are longstanding development rights attached to the land, but Deer Valley must secure more approvals before work could commence.