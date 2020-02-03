Park City leadership day: Learn from homesellers, tourism figures and government officials

People who want to learn about the mechanics of government, development and the not-for-profit sector of the Park City area have an opportunity to cover numerous issues in a single day.

The annual Leadership 101 event is scheduled on Feb. 7. It is a daylong gathering that introduces a broad range of topics designed to provide an overview of the community’s work plan. Leadership 101 relies on a roster of speakers tapped from the ranks of local government and the private and not-for-profit sectors. Leadership Park City, a yearlong training program, hosts the event.

The lineup of speakers planned this year resembles those of previous events and includes top-tier local leaders. Mayor Andy Beerman and Park City Manager Matt Dias are scheduled to deliver remarks from the perspective of City Hall. The remarks from Dias will be some of his first to an audience since his recent appointment as the city manager.

Park City School District officials are slated to discuss the future of the district while Summit County Council chair Doug Clyde and County Manager Tom Fisher are scheduled to address County Courthouse issues.

A one-hour discussion centered on growth and development on a regional basis is also scheduled. The panel will include the Summit County and Wasatch County planning officials alongside representatives of the development community.

Other presenters at Leadership 101 are expected to include a representative of the Park City Board of Realtors, Mike Goar, who is the chief operating officer of Park City Mountain Resort, and Park City Chamber/Bureau President and CEO Bill Malone.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard chief Tiger Shaw and the leader of the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation, Colin Hilton, are scheduled to discuss winter sports, including the possibility of the state hosting another Winter Olympics.

A one-hour discussion involving not-for-profit executives is also planned.

The event is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Blair Education Center at the Park City Hospital. Registration costs $40 and covers lunch and refreshments.

More information is available on the City Hall website. The direct link is: https://parkcity.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/35755/14?backlist=%2f. More information or registration is available by contacting Minda Stockdale at City Hall, at 615-5186 or minda.stockdale@parkcity.org. Advance registration is required.