Park City leadership program closes application window shortly

The window is nearly closed for someone wanting to take a leadership step through a program designed to prepare people in the Park City area to take on larger roles in the community.

The application deadline for Leadership Park City is 9 p.m. on Friday. The annual program offers a detailed look at the mechanics of the community, and numerous class members have used Leadership Park City as an initial move toward involvement. The upcoming class is the program's 25th.

The program taps government officials, business leaders and not-for-profit executives as presenters during the monthly sessions. Each session focuses on a crucial topic for Park City like diversity, the environment for business and the ideal of inclusive leadership. The program also includes a visit to the state Capitol and the daylong Leadership 101 course. Each class selects a project involving a broad community challenge.

Class members travel on the annual City Tour to other resort destinations in September. The location of the trip in 2019 has not been set. The City Tour costs approximately $800 per person and is the responsibility of the class member. Sponsors cover the $3,500 cost per person for the program itself.

The class takes up to 32 people annually. A selection committee consisting of graduates and sponsors chooses the class. Someone must live or work in greater Park City for eligibility. Greater Park City, as defined by the organizers, includes Park City, Summit County, Wasatch County and Salt Lake City.

Applications and information are available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org. Select "Applications for Leadership Park City's 25th year available now" in the Latest News section of the front page. The direct link is: https://www.parkcity.org/Home/Components/News/News/28659/23?backlist=%2f. Additional information is also available from Minda Stockdale, an executive assistant at City Hall, at 615-5186 or minda.stockdale@parkcity.org.