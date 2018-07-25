Park City lodge guest leaves 9 mm gun in room

Someone left a gun in a room at a Park City lodge earlier in July, prompting the lodge to contact the police.

The Park City Police Department received the report at 5:47 p.m. on July 20 from a lodge on Empire Avenue. A lodge employee found the gun.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said an employee of the lodge discovered the gun in a drawer of a side table. The weapon is a 9 mm pistol manufactured by Smith & Wesson, he said. Kirk said ammunition and a holster were also found. The police were unsure whether the gun was loaded.

The gun owner was a guest at the lodge. The Police Department contacted the owner, who retrieved the weapon. Kirk said the case did not result in criminal charges.

The Police Department occasionally receives reports from lodging properties about guns left in rooms. They cases are typically processed similar to the one on July 20.