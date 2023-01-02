Park City lodging numbers for Sundance projected to drop from pre-pandemic levels

The Sundance Film Festival, shown in 2020, is slated to return as an in-person event later in January after two consecutive coronavirus pandemic-forced cancellations of the live events. Lodging numbers, though, are projected to drop from the festivals held immediately prior to the pandemic, a mid-December occupancy report shows. | Park Record file photo

The Sundance Film Festival will return to Park City later in January for the first in-person event since 2020, but the number of people on set may be smaller than those of the pre-pandemic era.

Lodging occupancy in Park City during Sundance, as of Dec. 15, was projected at 64%, according to the Park City Chamber/Bureau. The figure does not take into account bookings or cancellations since then. An updated number is expected to be available shortly. It is not known whether there will be significant movement in the two-plus weeks before the Jan. 19 start of Sundance.

The Chamber/Bureau said occupancy during the 2020 film festival, held just before the coronavirus pandemic, was 78%, while the number was 81% in 2019.

The occupancy figures from 2022 — 48% — and 2021 — 41% — illustrate the economic hit suffered by the lodging industry and the wider Park City tourism economy during January of those two years as Sundance was held virtually.

“It goes without saying that we are delighted, grateful and excited for the return of an in-person Sundance Film Festival and appreciate all the hard work that goes into presenting this event in Park City,” Jennifer Wesselhoff, the president and CEO of the Chamber/Bureau, said in a prepared statement.

Wesselhoff also said the Chamber/Bureau expects the occupancy numbers for the 2023 festival will rise in the period before the opening.

“We do anticipate that reservations will continue to come in after the holidays, closing that gap significantly,” she said.

Sundance is typically one of the busiest stretches of the year in Park City, with occupancy and room rates soaring. The lodging, restaurant and transportation industries usually enjoy an especially lucrative period during Sundance.

The Dec. 15 lodging projections for the dates of Sundance show a high of 75% on Jan. 21, which is the first Saturday of the festival. The figures fall from the opening weekend, reaching 49% on Jan. 25 and a low of 44% on closing day, when much of the festival hoopla has ended and many Sundance-goers spend their time in screenings of the award-winning films before departing Park City.

The occupancy forecast was compiled on behalf of the Park City Chamber/Bureau by a firm called Inntopia, and the projections are based on a survey of 22 properties that represent a range of lodging options.

Sundance is widely considered to be the top marketplace of independent films in the U.S. and one of the top events on the international circuit of film festivals. Park City in the pre-pandemic era was usually jammed during the festival, drawing filmmakers, studio executives, celebrities, the media and crowds of film lovers.

The lodging numbers appear to predict a solid return for Sundance.

In a mid-December appearance at City Hall, Sundance organizers said they are preparing the logistical aspects of the festival as if the event in 2023 will resemble the one of 2020 even if the one this year could be slightly smaller in scale.

The festival is slated to open Jan. 19 and run through Jan. 29. Some of the setup related to the event is expected to soon be visible.