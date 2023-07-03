Park City lodging projections point to busier Fourth, rest of summer tracks similar to 2022

The Independence Day parade, shown in 2022, draws a large crowd to Park City. Lodging projections for the holiday period in 2023 are trending slightly ahead of those from the year before. Park Record file photo by David Jackson

The Independence Day crowds in Park City might be slightly larger than they were in 2022, but people staying overnight in the community are likely to disperse quickly after the holiday.

And the lodging projections through the middle of August show occupancy numbers generally similar to those at the same time last year.

The Park City Chamber/Bureau’s most recent projections, dated June 15, cover much of the core summer-tourism season. The busiest stretch of the summer in Park City typically runs from the Fourth of July holiday until Labor Day weekend, as people arrive for festivals, concerts, hiking, bicycling and Main Street strolling.

The projections, based on information from 21 properties representing a range of lodging options, indicate July 3 and July 4 occupancy is expected to climb to approximately 40%, up sharply from 2022. The numbers then trail last year’s figures for the days immediately after the holiday.

The projections starting in the middle of July largely track closely to those of a year ago other than certain days around the Pioneer Day holiday in late July, when the 2022 figures are well ahead of this year.

“We are looking at summer bookings that will very much resemble last year’s levels and it should feel fairly similar to locals — definitely fewer than the summer of 2021 (which was a record year and incredibly unprecedented due to pandemic impacts),” Jennifer Wesselhoff, the president and CEO of the Chamber/Bureau, said in a prepared response to a Park Record inquiry about the figures.

Wesselhoff said the summer tourism season started slightly later than is typical as a result of the heavy snowpack. She said “moving forward, we should have very good summer arrivals.” People from Arizona and places in the Southeast are especially expected to visit Park City this summer, she said.

Wesselhoff explained travelers in the summer tend to book their lodging closer to their arrival dates than in the winter, and mountain resorts in the region are experiencing a sharp increase in the number of reservations made within 90 days of the travel dates.

Wesselhoff, meanwhile, explained other trends in travel this summer that will influence the season, such as economic conditions.

“The overall economy, fear of recession, and inflation are impacting us on the downside, but those on the higher end who can continue to travel regardless of the economy are paying higher rates and this is helping our average daily room rates, however, we are starting to see some leveling off of those rates. Europe is going to be experiencing a very big summer, following years of pent-up demand, and some of these visitors were Park City guests in 2021 and 2022 — so we will not be seeing that same level of visitation that we saw in the summer of 2021 — and . . . similar or slightly fewer number of visitors than we saw in the summer of 2022,” she said.

The lodging numbers are crucial to the overall tourism industry since people who stay overnight tend to also spend money in other sectors like retail, restaurant and transportation.

The tourism industry continues to enjoy a strong comeback from the beginning months of the pandemic, when the 2019-2020 ski season was forced to end early and there was widespread economic uncertainty.