Park City logs more drop-and-load parking violations as ski season enters final weeks

The drop-and-load zone violations in the Main Street core continued in late February and early March, pointing to continued confusion more than two months after their debut and as Park City enters the final weeks of the ski season.

City Hall created the drop-and-load zones in December, requiring a vehicle obtain a permit from the municipal government to use one of the zones to drop someone off or pick them up. The program is designed to better manage traffic on the shopping, dining and entertainment strip by reducing congestion and improving safety. There have been numerous violations since the program was launched and, even as the drop-and-load rules have been widely publicized, Park City Police Department logs show ongoing violations.

The Police Department has issued numerous warnings and written tickets in some of the cases. There have also been a series of cases that resulted in the towing of a vehicle that was left in a drop-and-load zone without the proper permit.

Police Department logs ending on March 1 indicated there was another clutch of cases that week. It appeared to be a solid week for the ski industry with crowds on Main Street at many points. The cases generally resembled those of the previous two months as vehicles were reportedly left in drop-and-load zones or double parked elsewhere on Main Street. The police logs have illustrated the heavy enforcement as cases at some points have been reported one after another.

On March 1, there were traffic stops stretching from the 5 p.m. hour to the 10 p.m. hour. In one of the cases, a vehicle was reported to have been left on Main Street in a location where it was in front of a fire hydrant and blocking a drop-and-load zone. The driver returned before a ticket was issued, the police said. In another case, an officer stopped a driver after watching the vehicle loading people in the road in the vicinity of Main Street and Park Avenue.