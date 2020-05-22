Park City man charged with attempted murder after confrontation with gun

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

Prosecutors have charged a Park City man with attempted murder after a confrontation in the parking lot of an apartment complex, indicating in a filing in 3rd District Court a gun was brandished in the dispute.

The authorities are holding Noe Rivera Zarate, 42, without bail at the Summit County Jail.

The Summit County Attorney’s Office in the court filing said Zarate on Tuesday contacted a man who had a child with Zarate’s former wife, saying he wanted to meet. They met in an apartment complex’s parking lot late on Tuesday night and early into Wednesday morning.

The filing says Zarate was aggressive as they spoke, prompting the man to say he was headed inside. Zarate responded by pushing the man against a car, pulling a gun and shoving the weapon into the man’s stomach, according to the filing.

The two engaged in a conversation that included Zarate telling the man “he was going to die” and telling him to “go behind the building so Zarate could kill him without the children hearing,” the prosecutors said, outlining that the man refused the request.

The man “told Zarate that if he was going to kill him, he would have to do it right there,” according to the prosecutors, who outlined that the man “also lied and told Zarate that his ex-wife was recording them from the window and that (the man) had a phone in his pocket that was recording.”

Zarate responded by saying to the man “that if he ever sees the child again, Zarate will break into his house and kill him,” the prosecutors said. The man promised not to see the child and Zarate left, according to the filing.