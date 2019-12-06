Park City man charged with felony for allegedly choking teenage girl on the slopes
A Park City man is facing a felony after prosecutors say he choked a 17-year-old girl on the slopes.
According to charging documents, the girl was skiing on Nov. 27 and had stopped to wait for her friends when the 40-year-old man began yelling at her. He then grabbed her neck and pushed her to the ground, continuing to squeeze her neck until another person intervened and pulled him off of her, the charges state.
The man was charged Friday in Summit County’s 3rd District Court with a second-degree felony count of child abuse. A warrant was also issued for his arrest.
Court documents did not indicate where the incident took place or that it occurred at a ski resort. Park City Mountain Resort is the only ski area that was open in Summit County on Nov. 27.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Park City, combating traffic crush, turns key street into a one-way road for Sundance
Park City officials changed the set design for Sundance, choosing to make a dramatic alteration to the traffic pattern in Old Town in an effort to reduce the impact of the crush of cars.