Park City man charged with felony for allegedly choking teenage girl on the slopes

A Park City man is facing a felony after prosecutors say he choked a 17-year-old girl on the slopes.

According to charging documents, the girl was skiing on Nov. 27 and had stopped to wait for her friends when the 40-year-old man began yelling at her. He then grabbed her neck and pushed her to the ground, continuing to squeeze her neck until another person intervened and pulled him off of her, the charges state.

The man was charged Friday in Summit County’s 3rd District Court with a second-degree felony count of child abuse. A warrant was also issued for his arrest.

Court documents did not indicate where the incident took place or that it occurred at a ski resort. Park City Mountain Resort is the only ski area that was open in Summit County on Nov. 27.

