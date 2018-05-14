Park City man in jail after barricading himself in home, police say

A Park City man is in jail after he barricaded himself in a home following an incident involving alcohol and aggravated assault Saturday before ultimately surrendering to law enforcement, the Park City Police Department said.

According to Phil Kirk, a captain with the Police Department, officers responded to the disturbance, on the 400 block of Ontario Avenue, around 3:35 a.m. Saturday after occupants of the residence flagged down a patrol officer.

The police later identified the suspect as Nathan Bozung, 36. Bozung is a professional snowboarder.

Officers barricaded the streets and created a perimeter around the residence while Bozung was still inside, Kirk said. All the other occupants had left the residence and were cooperating with police.

The police were unable to contact Bozung by telephone until a family member reached him by phone around 12:45 p.m., Kirk said. He then surrendered peacefully.

Bozung was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, intoxication and outstanding warrants, Kirk said.

Recommended Stories For You

As of Monday morning, Bozung had not been formally charged.