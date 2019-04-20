Park City man involved in June hit-and-run enters into a plea in abeyance

A Park City man accused in June of hitting two construction workers with his car in a Snyderville Basin work zone was sentenced on Monday.

Van David Greenfield, 74, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor; and failure to yield to a worker on a highway, an infraction, in Summit County’s 3rd District Court on Monday.

Judge Patrick Corum ordered Greenfield to pay a $1,000 fine, pay $507 in restitution, take a defensive driving class and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Greenfield’s charges stem from an incident last summer when he drove through a construction zone on Blackstone Drive near the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain Resort. It was one of several road-rage cases police responded to involving drivers frustrated with construction work on S.R. 224 in June of 2018.

Witnesses told police that on June 28 the driver of a black Range Rover, later identified as Greenfield, became upset when barricades were blocking a road for construction and a worker told him he needed to take a different route, according to court documents. Greenfield ignored the worker and threatened to run him over if he did not get out of his way, documents state.

Prosecutors say Greenfield drove onto the golf course and knocked the worker over with his vehicle. When another worker tried to stop Greenfield he almost went under his vehicle as it went down an embankment. Greenfield continued to drive through the construction zone near several other workers and fled from the scene.

Police were able to locate Greenfield the next day. He admitted he was involved in the incident and had become frustrated with construction workers, court documents state. However, he claimed the construction worker jumped out in front of his car.