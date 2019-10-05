Park City manager left City Hall with six-figure separation package

The Park City Council authorized Mayor Andy Beerman to terminate a 2013 employment agreement with former City Manager Diane Foster during a rare Friday session and with two members of the City Council not at the meeting.

City Councilors Becca Gerber, Nann Worel and Tim Henney voted in favor of the authorization while City Councilors Steve Joyce and Lynn Ware Peek were not present during the meeting, which lasted only a few minutes.

Beerman and the City Councilors who were present did not discuss the topic in any depth.

The elected officials authorized the agreement’s termination without cause, meaning Foster is eligible for separation pay. The 2013 agreement requires City Hall to pay Foster a lump sum equaling six months of her base salary for the separation. The agreement also includes another six months of base salary as a result of her tenure, meaning the overall pay will equal one year.

The city manager post is budgeted at up to $174,991 annually in the current municipal fiscal year.

The payment requires Foster to execute an agreement regarding the separation as well as a release of all claims.

Foster also is eligible to be compensated for vacation time or other leave that had been accrued by the time she left City Hall.