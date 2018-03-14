Park City march against gun violence could draw 1,000-plus

A crowd topping 1,000 people later in March could rally against gun violence during a demonstration in Park City, a number that could make the March for Our Lives one of the largest gatherings of the year.

The Park City Council on Thursday is scheduled to consider a permit for the demonstration. It is planned on March 24 from 10 a.m. until noon between Main Street and City Park. The route would start on lower Main Street on its way to the Poison Creek trail. The demonstrators would follow the trail to the south side of City Park. Speeches are planned at City Park.

The March for Our Lives event in Park City is scheduled the same day as similar gatherings elsewhere in the country. The March for Our Lives movement is designed to bring awareness to gun violence at a time when the nation continues to mourn those killed in a series of mass shootings.

The Park City Institute attached its name to the paperwork since the organizers are minors. A City Hall report prepared in anticipation of the meeting on Thursday indicates a group called Students of Social Change is involved as an organizer. The report recommends the event be approved and City Hall waive $8,145 in projected municipal fees. The Park City Police Department work at the event is expected to account for $6,500 of the total projection.

Maya Levine, a Park City High School student who is one of the leaders of the event, submitted a short letter to Mayor Andy Beerman and the City Council asking that the fees be waived.

"As students we do not have the funds necessary to allow the march to continue if the fees are not waived — however, we strongly feel that the message of this march is one that is talked about too little," Levine said in the letter. "We ask that the City allow us to march in solidarity with our peers across America to ensure a safer environment for everyone going to school, a concert, or to work. By waving these fees you allow us an opportunity to do so."

City Hall indicates there would be temporary parking and road restrictions during the March for Our Lives. Lower Main Street would close to traffic from 8 a.m. until noon. Parking and restricted road access for residents would be needed at the south end of City Park and the area around Miners Hospital during that period as well. The City Hall report says the organizers have permission to use the parking lot at Park City High School. The marchers would take Park City buses to City Park. City Hall intends to increase buses on the day of the event on the Yellow route that runs between the high school and the Old Town transit center. There is also regular parking available in the Main Street core, the report notes.

The City Council meeting on Thursday starts at 6 p.m. at the Marsac Building. A hearing is scheduled prior to the vote on the event.