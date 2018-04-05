Park City March for Science organizer still angry with Trump

Josh Hobson in 2017 led the efforts to hold a March for Science in Park City, a demonstration meant to press leaders to make public policy decisions after gathering data and other evidence.

It was just a few months after President Trump was sworn into office when the march was held in 2017. A year later, and with another March for Science scheduled later in April, the lead organizer both years is displeased with the Trump administration.

Hobson, an environmental activist, said in an interview the administration in a little more than a year has reversed environmental-protection policies, ignored air and water quality and has taken what Hobson considers to be a poor approach to public lands.

"I am as angry as I was last year," Hobson said, adding, "Everything that he promised in his campaign he is going through on."

He said his is displeased with the work of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Interior and Rep. Rob Bishop, the Republican congressman whose district includes Park City and surrounding Summit County.

"This is the wrong direction. We need him to hear we're still paying attention," Hobson said.

Recommended Stories For You

The March for Science is intended to highlight what the attendees see as the importance of basing policies on research. The organizers and people who march oppose the idea of the government making decisions based on politics rather than the underlying science.

The Park City Council recently approved a permit for the March for Science, which is planned on April 14. Hobson hopes the turnout matches the several hundred people who attended the 2017 event.

The marchers plan to gather at 11 a.m. for a rally at the Brew Pub lot toward the southern end of Main Street. The route will descend Main Street to 9th Street. The march is expected to take 20 minutes. The crowd will disperse at 9th Street, but many will likely regroup at the Park City Library at 11:30 a.m. A small fair with science-related not-for-profit organizations like Summit Community Power Works, which stresses cleaner-burning energies, and the Citizens' Climate Lobby is planned in the community room at the library starting at 11:30 a.m. A speaker lineup highlighting scientists with a range of research interests is planned at the Santy Auditorium at 12:15 p.m. The speakers will cover topics like rare diseases and technology.

City Hall plans to close Main Street to traffic for the marchers, and parking on the street will be prohibited around the time of the event. Officials say the March for Science will not require a separate parking and transportation plan. People who drive to the event may park in public lots in the Main Street core.

The March for Science will be the second large-scale demonstration along Main Street in less than a month. The March For Our Lives gathering against gun violence drew approximately 1,000 people in March. The Respect Rally that showcased a range of causes important to the political left, meanwhile, drew several thousand people to City Park during the Sundance Film Festival in January.