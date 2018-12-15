Park City mayor cautions of ‘dark times’ in nation

The mayor of Park City on Tuesday indicated the U.S. is amid a time of darkness but did not provide details about what leads him to that conclusion during what amounted to a brief holiday address to the other elected officials and the audience at the Marsac Building.

Mayor Andy Beerman delivered the remarks during a Park City Council meeting held as the holidays approached. The City Councilors did not respond in any detail.

Beerman said he attended a menorah lighting the week before as the Jewish faith celebrated Hanukkah, sometimes referred to as the Festival of Lights. He mentioned the experience as he made his remarks.

"I don't know a ton about Jewish tradition, so I looked into what the lighting of the menorah stands for, and it's really a celebration of the miracle of light, light and hope, triumphing over darkness," Beerman said. "And as a metaphor, as we're approaching the longest day of the year, and we have some dark times going on in our country, I think we need to keep that hope and that light alive."

He said the holidays can be stressful as he wished the community happy holidays. He said the holidays can be a time to reflect on family and faith as well as "all the good things that happened in the last year, and get excited for 2019."

The mayor declined to discuss the comments in any detail afterward.

"I think there are pockets of negativity" in the nation and world, Beerman said in an interview, opting not to identify those pockets.

Park City's elected officials serve in nonpartisan roles, but Beerman has long supported causes of the political left and has contributed to Democrats. His contributions to Democrats have included $1,000 to the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton in 2015 and $250 to Donna McAleer's congressional campaign in 2014, according to the candidates' Federal Election Commission filings. Other Democratic contributions have included those made to the congressional campaign of Ben McAdams and the Utah State Democratic Committee.

Beerman as the mayor continues to press issues like environmentalism and the wider ideal of sustainability and social equity, two topics that are wedge issues between the Democrats and Republicans. There has also been broad concern in the community about President Trump's hardline immigration policies.

The mayor's remarks on Tuesday, although brief, resembled an end-of-year address and were delivered toward the beginning of the last City Council meeting he is expected to preside over in 2018.

He did not dwell on his comment about the good things he sees as having occurred in 2018 or the excitement for next year. City Hall, though, enjoyed notable successes in 2018, led by the ballot measure to raise most of the funds necessary for the municipal government to acquire the Treasure acreage overlooking Old Town in a conservation agreement. Voters overwhelmingly approved the ballot measure, which ended a long-running dispute about the Treasure development proposal. City Hall also made progress on a wide range of other issues such as housing and the creation of an arts and culture district.