Park City mayor expected to talk of bold change at State of the City address

Park City Mayor Andy Beerman on Tuesday is scheduled to deliver the State of the City address, a speech that is expected to review the accomplishments of the last year and, more importantly, outline a vision for the community’s future after months of talks between City Hall and rank-and-file Parkites.

The unveiling of a community vision, designed to guide the municipal work plan in coming years, will likely highlight the address. Park City leaders, community members and a consultant tapped to assist with the so-called visioning efforts have held extensive talks about crafting the vision. It is the first such exercise since 2009, an 11-year period of change in the Park City that covers the strong emergence from the recession and the change in ownership of Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort. The consulting firm City Hall tapped to lead the visioning efforts will also address the crowd at the State of the City event.

The mayor in an interview said the State of the City will be part of a “deeper conversation” about a desire of Parkites to embrace the idea of bold change for the community. He said Parkites want City Hall to aggressively address issues like housing, transportation and social equity.

“There’s a desire to accelerate those,” Beerman said.

He acknowledged, though, that an acceleration of the work would require additional funds and more people assigned to the issues, or a diversion of current municipal resources. The visioning efforts highlighted topics like affordability, environmental leadership, transportation, sustainable tourism, arts and culture as well as the Park City economy.

The mayor said he will also use the State of the City address to highlight accomplishments from 2019. They include City Hall’s closing on the acquisition of the Treasure acreage in a $64 million conservation deal, the most expensive in the history of the municipal government’s open space program, and creating a plan for the use of Bonanza Flat, another tract of City Hall-owned open space. Other accomplishments include the municipal government’s social equity efforts and the first phase of the Woodside Park workforce or otherwise restricted housing in Old Town, he said.

A question-and-answer session with the Park City Council is also planned.

Beerman in 2019 delivered a formal State of the City address, becoming the first mayor to offer remarks in such a setting. The mayor in the State of the City in 2019 introduced an initiative known as “Love Where You Live,” announced a new staff post at the Marsac Building — the resident advocate — and outlined plans for a significant expansion of the infrastructure for electric vehicles.

The event this year arrives as City Hall appears to enjoy broad popularity even though there is underlying concern about issues like growth, traffic and the affordability of Park City. Beerman is midway through his first term as the mayor after serving as a member of the City Council prior to his ascension to the municipal government’s highest office.

The State of the City address is scheduled on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. in the Santy Auditorium at the Park City Library. Pie will be served. The event will be translated into Spanish and family-friendly children’s activities will be available at the library.