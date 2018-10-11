Park City mayor, legislator plan chat at McPolin Farm

Mayor Andy Beerman and state Rep. Tim Quinn, whose district includes Park City, are scheduled to hold a discussion about a wide range of topics on Saturday.

Bill White is also expected to participate. Bill White Farms and City Hall partnered to locate a cattle herd at the McPolin Farm as part of the municipal government's wide-ranging environmental programs.

Issues that could be discussed on Saturday include an overview of the work of the Legislature and City Hall initiatives centered on the restoration of soil and open space.

The event is planned from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the McPolin Farm. There is limited parking.