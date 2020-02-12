Park City mayor named to committee that will pursue Utah Winter Olympics bid

SALT LAKE CITY — Park City Mayor Andy Beerman on Wednesday was named to the committee that will vie for a future Winter Olympics, ensuring City Hall will be involved in the early stages of the formal bidding process and securing the municipal government a high-level post in the organization.

Beerman was named to the organization’s executive committee, which puts him in an influential post at the outset. Beerman was not in attendance on Wednesday at the state Capitol as the membership of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games was named.

In another acknowledgement of the importance of the Park City-area to the bid, Colin Hilton, who is the president and CEO of the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation, was named one of two vice chairs of the committee’s board of directors. Hilton previously was a high-level staffer in the organization that put on the 2002 Winter Olympics.

At least six other people with ties to the Park City-area were named to the committee, including Bob Wheaton, who is the former president and chief operating officer of Deer Valley Resort. Others tied to Park City include Chris Waddell, Eric Heiden and Becky Kearns.

No Summit County government officials were named to the committee.

