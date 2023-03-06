Park City mayor prepares to deliver State of the City address to a worried community

Mayor Nann Worel, who has held Park City’s highest office for just longer than a year, is scheduled to deliver the State of the City address on Monday.

| David Jackson/Park Record

Park City Mayor Nann Worel is scheduled to deliver the State of the City address on Monday, appearing in front of a community that is worried about a range of issues but one that appears to continue to support her even amid the concerns.

Worel has held the community’s highest office for just longer than a year and in that time has been a key figure as City Hall addressed issues like the impacts of the resort industry, growth, traffic, housing and the efforts to host a second Winter Olympics in the state. Worel is a Marsac Building veteran who served on the Park City Council and the city’s Planning Commission prior to her election as mayor.

Worel in an interview briefly outlined an overarching theme for the Monday remarks, saying she sees the state of Park City as being in a “great place” and that she will talk of togetherness.

“Together we can do a lot of things,” she said.

Worel said she does not intend to announce new City Hall initiatives unless they arose during a retreat held by the elected officials that was slated to extend through Friday afternoon.

The State of the City address in Park City typically provides a mayor a forum to review the successes of the previous year and outline an agenda for the coming year. New initiatives are sometimes announced, but the themes are usually broad in nature rather than a detailed projection for the rest of the year.

City Hall over the course of the remainder of 2023 is expected to continue a work plan that is heavy on issues like workforce or otherwise restricted housing and combating traffic. The prospects of the development of an arts district with the municipal government as a key party will also be notable this year with discussions restarting after a lengthy pause.

There could also be progress on the region’s work toward hosting a Games. The work hinges on the timeline of the International Olympic Committee as it reconsiders the host-city selection process, but Park City leaders have nonetheless continued to discuss a future Games in a variety of forums, including a series of community conversations held in 2022. Salt Lake City is seen as a contender for the Games of 2030 or those of four years later, with Park City being a key to the overall plan.

The State of the City address is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Santy Auditorium at the Park City Library. A pie social is scheduled after the mayor’s remarks. The address will also be broadcast online. The links provided by City Hall are: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87265124264#success and https://www.facebook.com/ParkCityGovt/ .