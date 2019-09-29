Park City mayor readies to tout green progress at Mountain Towns 2030

Park City next week is scheduled to host a climate change conference that is expected to attract government officials from mountain towns in the West, not-for-profit executives and others, a gathering that is designed to cover topics that are seen as critical in a region where a warming planet could have devastating impacts on the environment and the economy.

The conference, known as Mountain Towns 2030, starts on Wednesday and runs through Friday with sessions primarily at the Santy Auditorium at the Park City Library. Mountain Towns 2030 will draw on a speaker roster of government leaders, academics, executives and activists.

Park City Mayor Andy Beerman is one of the figures from the area who is scheduled to address the conference. Beerman has made climate change and the wider ideal of sustainability one of the hallmarks of his administration as City Hall pursues an aggressive agenda designed to reach net-zero carbon emissions.

The goal for municipal operations to reach net-zero carbon emissions is 2022 while the communitywide goal is 2030. Officials are working toward the goals through a wide range of programs like the purchase of vehicles that run on clean-burning energies, making environmental upgrades to buildings and encouraging alternate forms of transportation.

“It’s super exciting. This is obviously a personal passion,” Beerman said about the opportunity to deliver remarks during Mountain Towns 2030.

Beerman on Thursday is scheduled to speak during a session centered on the efforts toward using 100 percent renewable energies. Beerman said he expects to address the conference several other times.

The mayor said he wants to inspire the crowd at the conference to take the issues seriously and said he will cover best practices like the full electrification of the municipal fleet.

He also looks forward to exchanging ideas with the others at the conference and participate in what he envisions to be collective goal setting by the attendees.

Beerman, though, said he will not press the other communities in attendance to adopt the same goals as those of City Hall, which Park City leaders see as the most aggressive in North America.

“This isn’t about Park City. We’ve been proof in concept of some of these efforts,” he said.

He added: “It’s about sharing of ideas and best practices between mountain communities.”

Park City is pursuing the environmental goals out of a concern that a changing climate could someday devastate the ski industry that drives the local economy as well as the overall threat of a warming planet.

The Mountain Towns 2030 speaker roster includes figures from the mountain resort industry, government officials, academics and others. Some of the speakers expected to present during Mountain Towns 2030 include:

• Utah Congressman Ben McAdams, a Democrat who represents the 4th Congressional District

• Utah Congressman John Curtis, a Republican who represents the 3rd Congressional District

• David Perry, Alterra Mountain Company

• John Cumming, Powdr Corp.

• Bill Rock, Vail Resorts

• Steve Kircher, Boyne Resorts

• Katie Wright, Park City Community Foundation

• Luke Cartin, Park City municipal government

• Bill White, Bill White Restaurant Group

More information about Mountain Towns 2030 is available at: https://mt2030.org.